All You Need to Know for Monday

the cause of a sunday night fire remains under investigation this morning. it happened around 11:30 last night on locust street in terre haute. we're told the home was heavily damaged by fire - particularly on the back side. at one point - we heard of power lines being on fire in the back yard. no people were injured, but the investigator tells us three pets died in this fire. ////// meanwhile -- late last night -- we learned more about a saturday night house fire here in terre haute. fire investigators told us the cause was electrical. firefighters say one man was home at the time. he was asleep -- but woke up and was able to get out to call for help. we also learned the man did receive minor burns to his hands. two dogs also died in this fire. /// and the investigation into a saturday morning fire remains under investigation. this one happening at around 2:30 saturday morning on gilbert avenue in terre haute. as you can see - the home was destroyed. officials say one man was home when the fire started. luckily -- he got out safely. //// we continue to monitor massive wildfires in california. one of those fires in northern california has become the deadliest in the state's history. north of san francisco -- the camp fire has also destroyed thousands of homes. down south near los angeles -- strong winds are making it tough for firefighters to tame the "woolsey fire". so far -- 31 deaths are blamed on these fires. we'll have continuing coverage at the top of the hour on cbs this morning. //// a man is dead after being hit by a car. it happened just after seven last night in terre haute. assistant police chief shawn keen tells news 10 it happened near 3rd avenue and 3rd street. witnesses told police they saw a person run across 3rd street in front of north bound traffic. that person was taken to union hospital where he died. a name has not been released. //// today -- we "could" learn the names of the suspects identified in a dog dumping case. it happened in knox county. sheriff "mike morris" says six dogs were dumped near "purple head bridge". the dogs are being cared for at the vincennes pet port. sheriff morris says at least one of the dogs appeared to have been mutilated. there's no word on their conditions at this time. if you'd like to donate to these dogs... you can do so at the vincennes animal shelter. sheriff morris says investigators identified the suspects by working with a partial license plate given by a witness. //// deer reduction hunts will be held today at three state parks here in the valley. officials say reducing the parks' deer population helps maintain habitat for other animals and state endangered plants. the parks that will be shut down for the hunts locally today include shades, shakamak, and turkey run. hunts will also be held on november 26th and 27th. //// vigo county leaders now have a timeline for building a new jail... but is that the final solution? news 10 found several other counties dealing with the same problem. and some of them say a new building only treats the symptoms. tonight -- in a special "moore to the story"... rondrell moore travels to the hoosier capital. he uncovers a method leaders there want to use that involves the bail system. how it works and if vigo county is considering doing the same -- tonight on news 10. //// a reminder - many businesses will be observing veteran's day "today". this means most banks... government buildings... and the b-m-v will be closed. as well as some schools including "vigo county".