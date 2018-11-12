Clear

Rain/snow, mostly cloudy. High: 40°

A cold front spanning from Canada all the way down into Mexico will drag across the News 10 viewing area Monday.

Posted: Mon Nov 12 03:45:34 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 12 03:50:17 PST 2018

Speech to Text for Rain/snow, mostly cloudy. High: 40°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Rain/snow, mostly cloudy. High: 40° Monday Night: Snow likely, light accumulations possible. Low: 26° Tuesday: Becoming sunny. Not warm. High: 34° Detailed Forecast: A cold front spanning from Canada all the way down into Mexico will drag across the News 10 viewing area Monday. Rain looks to develop along this front and will have enough of a punch to mix in some snow. When it is not raining nor snowing, the sky should remain cloudy which will keep daytime temperatures confined to the 30s. By tonight, another round of snow may develop. This one could leave a dusting in areas that are quick to freeze. Sunshine returns for Tuesday and Wednesday and by Thursday, another round of precipitation looks possible. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Another blast of cold, plus snow!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Rain/snow, mostly cloudy. High: 40°

Image

North Vermilion wins Banks

Image

Minnett, IUPUI beat Wallace, EIU

Image

Rose tops Earlham

Image

ISU downs Illinois State

Image

Autism Awareness Pool Party

Image

Fundraiser for teen killed in accident

Image

Gilbert Ave Fire

Image

Dogs dumped in Knox Co

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate