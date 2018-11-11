Speech to Text for North Vermilion wins Banks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the win 71-65 over the panthers. it's early in the high school girls season.. but a couple of county rivals are already facing off for a title.. **north and **north and south vermillion meeting in the championship of the banks of the wabash tournament.. **1st quarter.. feed to rebecca berry in the low post.. beats the defender for easy two.. wildcats up 5 early.. **later.. balding driving inside.. no look pass to mckenzie crowder.. wide open trey.. **2nd quarter.. trading blows.. lexy gilman hits a three of her own.. wildcats regain the lead off the triple.. **next play.. crowder buries another long ball.. north vermillion pulls away in this one.. the falcons win the banks of the