Minnett, IUPUI beat Wallace, EIU

Jaguars win 71-65.

Posted: Sat Nov 10 21:15:56 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 10 21:15:56 PST 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a pair of former valley high school stars face off in college today.. **jaylen minnett and iupui hosting josiah wallace and e-i-u.. **2nd half.. the former south star.. minnett gets his first basket.. pumps the defender.. nails mid-range j.. **later.. minnett dribble move.. behind the back.. makes space.. buries the three.. a slow day for minnett.. just seven points as he's nursing an injury.. **wallace gets going late.. just has a nose for scoring.. drive inside.. spin.. floater.. **later.. wallace all alone from deep.. knocks it down.. wallace 12 points 7 rebounds... but it's not quite enough.. iupui comes away with
