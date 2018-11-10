Speech to Text for Minnett, IUPUI beat Wallace, EIU

a pair of former valley high school stars face off in college today.. **jaylen minnett and iupui hosting josiah wallace and e-i-u.. **2nd half.. the former south star.. minnett gets his first basket.. pumps the defender.. nails mid-range j.. **later.. minnett dribble move.. behind the back.. makes space.. buries the three.. a slow day for minnett.. just seven points as he's nursing an injury.. **wallace gets going late.. just has a nose for scoring.. drive inside.. spin.. floater.. **later.. wallace all alone from deep.. knocks it down.. wallace 12 points 7 rebounds... but it's not quite enough.. iupui comes away with