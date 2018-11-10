Speech to Text for Rose tops Earlham

be great football players.> **rose-hulman football wraps up it's season at home with it's own senior day matchup against earlham.. **2nd quarter.. quaker football.. quarterback's pass batted at the line by carter hounshell.. that forces fourth down and a punt.. **engineers having no problem scoring.. andrew dion pass to noah thomas.. this is one of his four touchdown receptions in the game.. thomas sets a school record for single-season receiving yards after going for 191 today.. rose-hulman finishes with a big win.. 70-6 over earlham.. engineers end the season