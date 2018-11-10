Clear

ISU downs Illinois State

Sycamores win 28-23.

Posted: Sat Nov 10 21:14:58 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 10 21:14:58 PST 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

good good evening.. to say it's been a long road for the seniors on this indiana state football team might be an understatement.. this is a group that didn't win a single game last season.. and so.. few thought they'd be in the position they are today.. the sycamores have a chance to secure a winning record and an outside shot at a playoff berth.. **to do that.. the sycamores need a win on senior day.. they're facing 22nd ranked illinois state.. **1st quarter.. ryan boyle's pass goes off the hands of dante jones.. into the hands of the redbird defender.. illinois state jumps ahead 10-0.. **2nd quarter.. sycamores off the turnover.. titus mccoy big run.. truck sticks defender.. **then.. next play.. mccoy touchdown.. that puts isu on the board.. sycamores score three times in the 2nd.. lead 21-10 at half.. **3rd quarter.. redbirds on 4th down.. jonas griffith makes the stop.. sycamores take over.. **4th quarter.. boyle hits dakota caton.. 25-yard touchdown.. sycamores ahead by two scores.. **redbirds need to pick it up.. late 4th.. pass intercepted by jamal jones.. the senior comes up big on senior day.. redbirds run out of time and the sycamores pull off the upset.. indiana state downs number 22 illinois state 28-23.. one year after going winless.. the curt mallory's squad has clinched a winning record and could fight for a playoff berth next week.. that's four straight wins for the trees. < stay together. that's what we kept preaching to them and that things would come our way. this year it was you know hey it's going to come together and we're going to start winning together. there's a lot of belief. we've got a lot of great men in our program that
