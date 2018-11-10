Speech to Text for Autism Awareness Pool Party

the leading cause of death among autistic children -- in the united states -- is drowning. that's according to the national autism association. in tonight's health alert... two wabash valley groups joined forces to change the statistics. students from terre haute north high school and people from the applied behavior center for autism partnered together for a pool party. the party was open to the public at the aquatics center in terre haute. the goal of the party was to let people know about the startling number of accidental drownings... and teach children with autism about the water. money collected at the party goes to the center where staff hope to