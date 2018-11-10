Speech to Text for Fundraiser for teen killed in accident

to be suspicious. a wabash valley restaurant is raising money for the family of a teen killed in a tragic accident. 18-year-old tyler layne died last month. he had been involved in a signle car accident in clay county. top notch family restaurant in brazil is raising money for funeral and other expenses. the restaurant hosted a fundrasier today. one of the managers of the restaurant told us at least -- if not more than 20 percent of all sales would go to the family. each employee that worked tonight also volunteered to give all tips and hourly pay to help the family. layne worked at the restaurant for about a year -- and was friends with a lot of the employees outside of work. "a lot of us were really close with tyler not just as an employee here but outside of here and it hurt, it hurt really bad. we're still grieving. even now." the restaurant has a donation bucket at the check out for anyone who wants to dontate. there is also a go fund me page -- you can find that on our website. that's