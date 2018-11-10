Speech to Text for Dogs dumped in Knox Co

several dogs are being cared for at a knox county shelter tonight after authorities say they were dumped... and in bad shape. i spoke with knox county sheriff mike morris this evening. he says at least one of the dogs appeared to have been mutilated in some way. authorites say they're looking for two suspects and working with a partial plate. this happened near purple head bridge. the sheriff says... if you have information -- contact them. he says do not go after anyone yourself. he says at least one person has already been falsely accused and harrassed on social media. the dogs were taken vincennes pet port. no word on their conditions at this time.