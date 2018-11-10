Clear

Sign dedicated to vet

Posted: Sat Nov 10 20:46:14 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 10 20:46:15 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

a local hero. it's new for you on nightwatch. < this is a time each year to give thanks. folks in greene county are doing just that through a special dedication to a solder killed decades ago. kelly sherman never met his grandfather. his namesake -- corporal kelly all -- was killed serving in vietnam in 19-68. that's why he -- and others in greene county -- gathered to honor the soldier's memory. the group met at this fire station in midland, indiana for a special dedication. all says, "he had passed away before my mom was able to meet him. no one really got the chance to know him in our family." even though sherman does not have personal memories of his grandfather... others who do are sharing them. warrick says, "everybody knew kelly, we just cant forget what happened when we lost kelly." county officials... local veterans... and friends of corporal all turned out to share stories of this hero. they watched as all's grandson helped unveil a new sign dedicating this road to corporal kelly all's memory. "i thought it was pretty amazing for people to go through the trouble and all the footwork that was done with it. its just speaks volumes about community here." even though he lost his life decades ago... thic soldier's family says they are thankful a caring community still remembers his sacrifice to this day. "i wanna thank everybody, anybody that showed up. all the stories. it speaks volumes of who people are. how people are." honoring the nation's heroes, in midland, garrett brown, news 10.>
