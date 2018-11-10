Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

conditions will cold cold conditions will move their way into the region tonight. temperatures will drop to the lower 20's. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the lower 40's. the wabash valley will see sunny skies to start and then clouds will move in late in the day. tomorrow night temperatures will be in the 20's again but clouds will set in ahead of our next chance of wintry weather on monday. cold conditions will move their way into the region tonight. temperatures will drop to the lower 20's. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the lower 40's. the wabash valley will see sunny skies to start and then clouds will move in late in the day. tomorrow night temperatures will be in the 20's again but clouds will set in ahead of our next chance of wintry weather on monday. cold conditions will move their way into the region tonight. temperatures will drop to the lower 20's. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the lower 40's. the wabash valley will see sunny skies to start and then clouds will move in late in the day. tomorrow night temperatures will be in the 20's again but clouds will set in ahead of our next chance of wintry weather on monday. cold conditions will move their way into the region tonight. temperatures will drop to the lower 20's. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the lower 40's. the wabash valley will see sunny skies to start and then clouds will move in late in the day. tomorrow night temperatures will be in the 20's again but clouds will set in ahead of our next chance of wintry weather on monday. cold conditions will move their way into the region tonight. temperatures will drop to the lower 20's. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the lower 40's. the wabash valley will see sunny skies to start and then clouds will move in late in the day. tomorrow night temperatures will be in the 20's again but clouds will set in ahead of our next chance of wintry weather on monday. cold conditions will move their way into the region tonight. temperatures will drop to the lower 20's. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the lower 40's. the wabash valley will see sunny skies to start and then clouds will move in late in the day. tomorrow night temperatures will be in the 20's again but clouds will set in ahead of our next chance of wintry