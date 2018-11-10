Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Cold and calm, with plenty of sun.

Posted: Sat Nov 10 06:38:36 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 10 06:53:28 PST 2018
Posted By: Chris Piper

temperatures only getting chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today will be a cold one, with temperatures only getting to 33 under a sunny sky. tonight we keep things clear and calm, which keeps us cold. overnight lows down to 24. then tomorrow expect more sunshine and a slight bump in temperatures as highs get to 43. looking toward the work week, expect to see another chance for a wintry mix coming on
Terre Haute
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 10°
Brazil
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Donnie Baker

