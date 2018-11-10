Clear

Candles Museum hosts Kristallnacht survivor

Posted: Fri Nov 09 22:31:45 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 22:31:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

storm team 10."> today marks the 80th anniversary of kristallnacht... you may also know it as the "night of broken glass." it's often referred to as the start of the holocaust. [take vo name: event video + fox: hyjjqzd] the "candles holocaust museum" in terre haute hosted a remembrance event this afternoon. survivor, walter sommers shared his story. during kristallnacht... nazis stormed through germany and austria killing at least 91 people. they burned down hundreds of synagogues and jewish homes. sommers was on his way home when the violence started. "we saw a whole bunch of miserable looking people with crow bars looking people with crow bars and axes smashing display windows, of stores owned by jewish merchants." if you missed today's event.. you have another chance to hear sommers' story. he will speak tomorrow at candles at one in the afternoon. an indiana state university professor will talk about the events. there will be a candle lighting ceremony to remember
