Speech to Text for United Way Lunch and Learn

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ranked so well. here's a startling statistic. there are 30-thousand households in the wabash valley considered "working poor". they don't make enough to make ends meet. the united way of the wabash valley is trying to help lower that number. today dozens of business leaders and volunteers meet for what called "lunch and learn". an informational session put on by the united way. all to teach people how they can help the non-profit reach it's lofty goal. move 10-thousand families "out" of financial struggles an into stability. ...."the important thing about this approach is we need business leadership to get engaged. most communities that have had great success with collective impact it's because their businesses said we need to join this fight with our non-profits with our government..." there's another "lunch and learn" thursday november 15th at