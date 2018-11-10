Speech to Text for Preventing cooking fires

than 80 years. experts say thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires. fire officials want families to minimize their risk for fire during the holidays. storm team 10's rbady harp spoke with area cooks today and has more on how they stay safe. < brady: "i've talked to people who prepare holiday meals and they say while doing it you always need to be paying attention." thanksgiving can be a dangerous holiday for cooking. area cooks say the key to avoiding fires is to keep an eye on what you are fixing. amy steinke: "well i usually stay in there most of the time. and if i do step out i don't step out for very long because you just never know something an accident could happen a child could wander in there anything could happen. outdoor gas fueled turkey fryers can be fueled turkey outdoor gas fueled turkey fryers can be extremely dangerous. experts discourage using them altogether. they say to watch anything you're frying.. and to wear short sleeves so your clothing does not ignite. cooks i spoke with say they have had a close call or two. steinke: "nothing major. when i was first learning how to cook especially for a big family i did have one time where the oil popped out and had gotten on the stove on the electrical stove is the worst and it just caught on fire real quick." if you are preparing food on the stove make sure you place it on the back of the stove so it cannot be knocked over. keep a pot lid or cookie sheet nearby to quickly cover a pan if it catches fire. cooks say if you have children it is a good idea to keep them away from the kitchen. steinke: "make sure they have something going on in another room you know tv coloring, playing, whatever and if you don't pay attention to them while you are doing stuff that's when the problems can occur." brady: "area cooks say if you are preparing multiple items for a holiday meal and you feel like you are getting overwhelmed to always ask for help. in terre haute, brady harp,