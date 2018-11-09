Clear

The Christmas Store needs your help

The Christmas Store needs your help

Posted: Fri Nov 09 15:35:12 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 15:35:13 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

deadline is december 7th. this holiday season.. you can help families have some special items underneath the tree. the "catholic charities christmas store" is in need of donations for the season. the store provides necessities to families in need. this year they're serving almost 500 families. organizers say it's an important part of the community. " i think we bring more than just gifts under the tree. i think in some cases we bring the families together. " here's how you can help. the store is in need of speciality items for teenagers like posters and sports equipment, baby clothes, and personal hygiene items. you can drop items off at the catholic charities office or bethany house. if you'd like to volunteer your time, call them. the number is 812 - 232- 1447.
