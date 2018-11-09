Speech to Text for Vincennes is one of the safest cities in the state

will repaint it. the oldest city in indiana has been rated one of the safest in the state. vincennes is the 9th safest city. that's according to home safety website "safe wise dot com." news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he spoke with some residents about this new rating. gary joins us now with more on where it came from and how residents are reacting. vincennes' top ten ranking is the first for the city. today i spoke with a long time resident. she told me this comes as no surprise. < <friday afternoon is a good time for pie for valerie sweeny. sweeny has lived in knox county all of her life. "my family has been in knox county, vincennes area, since 1790. so we're very proud of that fact." sweeny's family history in knox county is a lot to be proud of. now thanks to a top ten safety rating from safewise.com she has even more to be proud of. "that's wonderful. that's just another good thing about vincennes. there are many many good things here. and i am not surprised." safewise uses data released by the fbi. ranking is focused on violent crimes and property crimes. "i think it's a reflection of everything we're doing. just like i mentioned with the law enforcement, they're constantly training. our neighborhood watch and just the public in general." according to safewise, vincennes has point seven eight violent crimes per one thousand people. the state average is six point two five. "this is my home town. i love this place. i've lived here my whole life. it's been a combination of the good men and women that i have working for me at the vincennes police department and the community as well." a safe community. letting residents like sweeny enjoy the pie. "we've got very good law enforcement here. i think they've done a very good job over the decades. and i appreciate that as a citizen." > "chief luking > "chief luking believes this is "chief luking believes this is the first time the city has ranked so high in safety in the state. live in vincennes, gary brian news