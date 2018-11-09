Speech to Text for The Hamilton Center working to help local vets

veterans veterans suffering from mental illness. it's something that continues to be a national issue. good evening and thanks for joining us. every day.. 22-veterans commit suicide in the united states. hamilton center in terre haute is doing what it can to prevent these tragedies. news 10s garrett brown is live from hamilton center. he has more on its efforts to help even more veterans in the wabash valley. for two years hamilton center has helped veterans seeking mental health help. now the group is seeking to better serve even more in the wabash valley. <twice a month veterans court happens in vigo county. the program, in conjunction with hamilton center -- has helped people for over two years. "we have our seventh graduate today and from my observations of them and from what we know they've done and accomplished. its been a significant impact." the hamilton center's program is called the military veteran program or m-v-p. it serves those who served our country. the program supports veterans suffering from mental illness. "and whether that's with ptsd, anxiety, depression, relationship issues. we want to be there to help make those positive changes." but the numbers continue to show veterans aren't stepping forward with their mental health issues. that's why m-v-p is starting to make a big change. one that expands the program through-out the wabash valley. "we have to reach out to all of our ten counties that we serve. all of our eleven facilities and all of our rural locations as well. we have to go our and find the veterans and help them understand that it is ok to reach out for help." it's one small step towards recovery. but for those who served our country, it may be the one step they need for a better life. "getting them back to normal. getting on to the help they need and reestablishing themselves. so this program allows them that opportunity to keep on the right path. a little bit of health that they need."> we'll have information about m-v-p on our website. that's wthitv.com. reporting live from hamilton center. im news 10s garrett brown. back