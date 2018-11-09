Speech to Text for Should you clean up the debris in your yard?

it's that it's that time of year.. when many of you spend time outside "cleaning-up your yards". it's all to prepare for winter. but "if" you haven't gotten to this task.. the storm team's "chris piper" says.. don't. he explains "why". /////// < people who spend a lot of time in the yard always want it looking the best it can. the good news is, this fall you can actually leave some of the debris untouched. by leaving sticks, limbs, and leaves in the yard, you're actually creating a good habitat for many bugs and birds. and on top of that, you can actually see a decrease in weeds in the spring. "the audubon society, national wildlife association, they all say if you want to try to create a nice haven for your yard for birds and other animals in the fall, you don't necessarily have to clean up every single leaf." coppinger says, one of the biggest things to remember is to mow over the leaves. if you leave too many big leaves, it can actually promote mold growth. > /////////