Speech to Text for Grab your coats - we have a cold weekend ahead

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 20. west northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. saturday sunny, with a high near 36. west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 22. light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. tonight a 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 20. west northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. saturday sunny, with a high near 36. west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 22. light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. tonight a 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 20. west northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. saturday sunny, with a high near 36. west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 22. light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.