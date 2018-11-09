Speech to Text for Getting Rural Broadband rolling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and staff. "indiana officials" are travelling "the state" to get rural areas connected to broadband. "leaders say".. plans are in the works "with help from the governor's office" and "community and rural affairs". officials are meeting with groups.. like "the terre haute chamber of commerce" to talk about how to get connected with new tools and resources. "they say".. part of the solution.. is strengthening partnerships between communities and providers. //////// /////// "communities and providers are the real key to solving this problem. so creating an environment and an atmosphere that is friendly to the broadband investment and retaining those existing providers and encouraging them to invest more is really important." ////////// "leaders say".. "rural communities" are a strong source of economic development. that's why finding ways to invest in support "is