Building a total loss after fire in a Vincennes McDonald's

Posted: Fri Nov 09 15:00:15 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 15:00:16 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

further evaluation was needed. an early morning fire destroys "a mc-donald's" in vincennes. "fire crews" were called out around "2"-o'clock this morning "to hart street". "the state fire marshall".. along "with the vincennes fire department" continue to investigate what caused the fire. however.. we can tell you the structure "is a total loss" and the damages caused are in excess of "3"-million-dollars. we're also told "the building was under construction".. but "the drive thru was open" at the time of the fire. as "you" can see.. the roof caved in. "firefighters" are working cautiously due to stability concerns. all lanes of
