Speech to Text for Veterans Day programs at local schools

terre haute. "a number of schools".. across the wabash valley today.. did "their part" to honor "our local veterans". that included: "south vermillion middle school". "news 10" was there.. as students, faculty, and staff recognized these heroes. "personal stories were shared", "music was played", a "each branch of the military" was recognized. //////// ////// "it feels nice. it feels nice to be represented. i probably talked with and met all the guys around here, all the vets. it's just nice to be recognized. /////// lieutenant colonel "greg wood".. with the 181st intelligence wing.. served as the program's "keynote speaker" he reminded everyone.. "that thanking a veteran" is a privilege.. and there are many ways to do so.. including: "shaking his or her hand", "honoring our flag", or, " jus simply saying thank