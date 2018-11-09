Speech to Text for Crash hurts one at 3rd and Hulman

///////// a "3"-car pile up.. briefly shuts down "a major roadway". just before "noon".. "emergency crews" were called t "3rd" and "hulman streets" in terre haute. as you can see.. "2"-cars and "an s-u-v" were involved. multiple witnesses told police.. "the driver of the charger" ran the stop-light crashing into "the explorer". "the s-u-v" flipped on its side and slid into "the honda civic". "the driver of the explorer" had of the explorer" had to be cut out. he was transported to the hospital.. and treated for injuries to his leg and arm.