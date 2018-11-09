Speech to Text for The search continues for a stolen police handgun

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

information new3 new information for you at this hour. "divers" hit the water "once again".. to search "for stolen handgun". //// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's friday, november 9th. it's a story we 1st told you about "on monday". "a man" walking around "the rio subdivision" breaking into vehicles. one of those vehicles.. "an indiana state police truck". and.. it's all caught on camera. news 10's "patrece dayton".. joins us now "live" from our newsroom.. with more on what we've learned within the last hour. "patrece"... //////// first we had a number of cars broken into in the "rio subdivision" in northern vigo county. then...just one day later...the parke county sheriff's office was dealing with a rash of break-ins in the rosedale area. deputies spoke with this man.. "logan blubaugh". he admitted to stealing a "45"-caliber handgun with an indiana state police insignia on the grip. that gun.. came from inside a state trooper's car in the rio subdivision. he's been charged with theft.. obstruction of justice and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. but the question remains.. where's the gun? indiana state police tell us tips led them to search a private body of water for that gun. you can see pictures of that search. however.. due to a heavy water current.. diving has been difficult. we can tell you that at this hour.. the gun has yet to be found. "blubaugh" remains in the vigo county jail. his bond is set at "15"-thousand dollars with "10"-percent. he's set to make his first court appearance tuesday. we'll of course continue to follow this case.. and bring you more updates as they develop. reporting live in the newsroom.. patrece dayton.. back to you.