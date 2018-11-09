Clear

The search continues for a stolen police handgun

The search continues for a stolen police handgun

Posted: Fri Nov 09 14:25:04 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 14:25:04 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The search continues for a stolen police handgun

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

information new3 new information for you at this hour. "divers" hit the water "once again".. to search "for stolen handgun". //// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's friday, november 9th. it's a story we 1st told you about "on monday". "a man" walking around "the rio subdivision" breaking into vehicles. one of those vehicles.. "an indiana state police truck". and.. it's all caught on camera. news 10's "patrece dayton".. joins us now "live" from our newsroom.. with more on what we've learned within the last hour. "patrece"... //////// first we had a number of cars broken into in the "rio subdivision" in northern vigo county. then...just one day later...the parke county sheriff's office was dealing with a rash of break-ins in the rosedale area. deputies spoke with this man.. "logan blubaugh". he admitted to stealing a "45"-caliber handgun with an indiana state police insignia on the grip. that gun.. came from inside a state trooper's car in the rio subdivision. he's been charged with theft.. obstruction of justice and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. but the question remains.. where's the gun? indiana state police tell us tips led them to search a private body of water for that gun. you can see pictures of that search. however.. due to a heavy water current.. diving has been difficult. we can tell you that at this hour.. the gun has yet to be found. "blubaugh" remains in the vigo county jail. his bond is set at "15"-thousand dollars with "10"-percent. he's set to make his first court appearance tuesday. we'll of course continue to follow this case.. and bring you more updates as they develop. reporting live in the newsroom.. patrece dayton.. back to you.
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Rain/snow mix possible; cloudy, cold and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Veterans Day programs at local schools

Image

Crash hurts one at 3rd and Hulman

Image

The search continues for a stolen police handgun

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Franklin Fennell appeals federal restitution amount

Image

Volunteers camp outside to raise awareness for homeless veterans

Image

Holiday Craft Bazaar, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Nov 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Overnight fire destroys McDonald's

Image

Showers possible at times. Showers could mix with a little snow. Windy and cold. High: 40°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil