Clear

Friday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Fri Nov 09 09:53:30 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 09:56:29 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you're watching.. "news 10 at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 cold, cloudy and windy is how we'll finish the day. a few flurries may fly later tonight, but accumulations are not likely. some of the coldest air this fall moves in tonight; the sky clears, lows drop to 23 and the wind chill will make it feel like it's 14 degrees! mainly sunny for your saturday, but highs only get into the mid 30s. thanksgiving and black friday are still two weeks away but walmart is already serving up some early cold, cloudy and windy is how we'll finish the day. a few flurries may fly later tonight, but accumulations are not likely. some of the coldest air this fall moves in tonight; the sky clears, lows drop to 23 and the wind chill will make it feel like it's 14 degrees! mainly sunny for your saturday, but highs only get into the mid 30s. thanksgiving and black friday are still two weeks away but walmart is already serving up some early deals. the retailer unveiled its black friday ad yesterday. the sale includes big discounts on televisions -- laptops -- toys -- clothes and more. walmart also revealed a handful of early door-busters. these deals are now available. walmart expects lines at the store to be long for black friday deals. workers will be handing out free coffee -- cocoa and christmas cookies to people willing to wait. we're set to air our next installment of eye on terre haute with mayor duke bennett. he'll tell us when you can expect leaf pickup to begin in the city. in health news, there could be a connection between cold, cloudy and windy is how we'll finish the day. a few flurries may fly later tonight, but accumulations are not likely. some of the coldest air this fall moves in tonight; the sky clears, lows drop to 23 and the wind chill will make it feel like it's 14 degrees! mainly sunny for your saturday, but highs only get into
Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Rain/snow mix possible; cloudy, cold and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Franklin Fennell appeals federal restitution amount

Image

Volunteers camp outside to raise awareness for homeless veterans

Image

Holiday Craft Bazaar, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Nov 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Overnight fire destroys McDonald's

Image

Showers possible at times. Showers could mix with a little snow. Windy and cold. High: 40°

Image

Banks Game 2

Image

Banks Game 1

Image

Bloomfield

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil