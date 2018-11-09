Speech to Text for Franklin Fennell appeals federal restitution amount

We have an update in the franklin fennell case. that's new for you this midday. in april, a judge ordered fennell to serve two years in prison. she also ordered fennell to pay more than $110-thousand dollars in restitution. fennell's attorney argues the judge set restitution based on "intended loss." he claims that was an error. fennell's attorney claims he should be ordered to pay what the actuall loss was to the vigo county school corporation. fennell asked the court of appeals to vacate resitution