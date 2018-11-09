Clear

Volunteers camp outside to raise awareness for homeless veterans

A group is highlighting the needs of homeless veterans in the community. Volunteers are experiencing what it's like to live homeless for a week.

Posted: Fri Nov 09 06:31:21 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 06:31:21 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Volunteers camp outside to raise awareness for homeless veterans

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

street is open. happening right now.... a group is facing this morning's cold and rain -- all to bring awareness to homeless veterans in our community. at this hour, people across the wabash valley are experiencing what it feels like to be homeless. volunteers will spend "six days" total camping outside of reach services on hulman street in terre haute. they set up tents last night. that's where we find news 10's abby kirk. she's there to tell us how us how the first night went.... abby? jon alia.... it's been a cold cold night and now morning for these_ volunteers camped out here.... that includes..."martina hull" ---with reach services here in terre haute. she's braced the cold for nearly_--- hours. thanks for joining me, how do you feel? so this entire thing is all part of what's called "operation vanguard". "reach services" started this event "5" years ago. participants sleep outside for ....6 days... why: i want you to tell me.."why"...you're out here right now... what are some things you're able to help them with? all of this stays local... they are also asking for donations. they can use your help. i'll tell you what and how you can help...coming up in the next 30 minutes. for now reporting live in terre haute, reporting live for now 30 minutes. up in the next help...coming you can what and how i'll tell you your help. they can use for donations. also asking they are stays local... all of this with? help them you're able to some things what are right now... re out here me.."why"...you'to tell i want you why: for ....6 days... sleep outside participants sleep outside for ....6 days... why: i want you to tell me.."why"...you're out here right now... what are some things you're able to help them with? all of this stays local... they are also asking for donations. they can use your help. i'll tell you what and how you can help...coming up in the next 30 minutes. for now reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.
