Holiday Craft Bazaar, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Nov 17th

Vigo County 4-H Council will hold their 8th annual holiday craft bazaar on Saturday, Nov 17. from 9am to 2pm.

the vigo county 4-h council will hold their 8th annual holiday craft bazaar on saturday, november 17th from 9am to 2pm at the wabash valley fairgrounds, 3901 s us highway 41. over 90 vendors including: handmade crafts, jewelry, pampered chef, fall and christmas decor, woodworking, and much more! $1 admission and children under 14 are free. concessions available. proceeds benefit the 4-h scholarship fund. 462-3371 facebook: purdue extension vigocounty.in.govpurdue
