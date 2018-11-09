Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news overnight - right now - crews are still on the scene of a fire at mcdonald's in vincennes. these pictures come from our radio partner, w-v-u-b. this is on hart street. crews got the call around two this morning. we're told the building was under construction, but the drive thru was open. the knox county sheriff's department tells us the roof caved in. due to the fire - veterans drive is closed right now. //// a group is highlighting the needs of homeless veterans in our community... right now -- volunteers are experiencing what it's like to live homeless for a week. it's part of operation vanguard. reach services started this event "5" years ago. they are currently camped outside reach services on hulman street in terre haute. that's where we find news 10's abby kirk. she's there to tell us what this is all about and how you can help donate. at this hour, people across the wabash valley are experiencing what it feels like to be homeless. it has been a "cold" night....now a cold morning...for these volunteers that are currently camped out here sending a huge message.... it's part of what's called "operation vanguard". participants sleep outside. they can only eat the food that's donated to them. they''re asking for non-perishable food items, hygiene items---- and monetary donations. they say "every penny counts" when it comes to those in need. all the donations allow "reach services" to help local veterans. we've listed how to donate on our website at wthi tv dot com. last year they helped more than 100 "homeless veterans and their families. they will be out here until november 13---that's next tuesday. if you have the chance...stop by, say hello and donate. for now, reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. //// right now -- investigators are searching for the reason why 28-year-old ian long opened fire on a california bar. twelve people were killed -- including a sheriffs deputy. police say long may have been dealing with post traumatic stress disorder after serving in afghanistan. a vigil was held last night in thousand oaks for those killed. coming up at the top of the hour on cbs this morning - continuing coverage from thousand oaks, california where families and residents continue to mourn. plus the latest on the search for answers. .//// back in the wabash valley -- a theft investigation involving the treasurer for the "barr reeve high school" band boosters. according to court documents -- treasurer "sheryl chestnut" was stealing out of the booster account to the tune of "34"-thousand-"295"-dollars. documents show "chestnut" paid her personal bills with the stolen money. "chestnut" tells authorities she intends to pay the money back. barr-reeve's band director says the scheduled trip to disney has been cancelled due to the theft. //// lock your vehicles doors! that's the message from terre haute police after an increase in vehicle break-ins. police say as christmas gets closer, more people will try to break into vehicles to steal personal belongings. as well as gifts left in vehicles. police say no matter where you live... keep you vehicle locked up tight. law enforcement also urges anyone who has their vehicle broken-in to report it. even if it appears nothing was taken. they say sometimes these break-ins are related. by reporting it they have a better chance of catching those committing the crimes. //// we have a couple traffic alerts for terre haute drivers today. 5th street -- from walnut to ohio -- will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. today. that's for a funeral. meanwhile -- a road project that was supposed to wrap up this afternoon has been extended. that means southbound 1st street -- from oak to washington -- will remain closed until five o'clock wednesday afternoon next week.