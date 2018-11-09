Speech to Text for Overnight fire destroys McDonald's

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news overnight from vincennes. the knox county sheriff's department confirms a major fire at the mcdonald's on hart street. these pictures are from our radio partner in vincennes, w-v- u-b. they tell us the building was under construction, but the drive thru was open. the fire thru was open. the fire happened around two this morning. the sheriff's department says the roof caved in. the cause of this fire is not known at this time. crews are still on the scene. and a traffic note due to the fire - veterans drive is closed right now. but