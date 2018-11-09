Speech to Text for Showers possible at times. Showers could mix with a little snow. Windy and cold. High: 40°

Friday: Showers possible at times. Showers could mix with a little snow. Windy and cold. High: 40° Friday night: Showers, possibly mixed with snow in the evening. Windy and colder. Low: 22° Saturday: Mainly sunny. Not as warm. High: 36° Detailed Forecast: A few rain showers mixing with snow look possible for your Friday. In between this activity the sky will stay cloudy and it will be quite windy. A second band of snow may try to develop for the evening hours. In both of these instances, accumulations don't look likely. The sky will start clearing late Friday night into the morning on Saturday and overall, we should see more sunshine for the weekend. Even with sunshine, we'll be up against some of the coldest air so far this season as high pressure moves in from the north.