Showers possible at times. Showers could mix with a little snow. Windy and cold. High: 40°

A few rain showers mixing with snow look possible for your Friday.

Posted: Fri Nov 09 03:42:33 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 03:45:44 PST 2018

Friday: Showers possible at times. Showers could mix with a little snow. Windy and cold. High: 40° Friday night: Showers, possibly mixed with snow in the evening. Windy and colder. Low: 22° Saturday: Mainly sunny. Not as warm. High: 36° Detailed Forecast: A few rain showers mixing with snow look possible for your Friday. In between this activity the sky will stay cloudy and it will be quite windy. A second band of snow may try to develop for the evening hours. In both of these instances, accumulations don't look likely. The sky will start clearing late Friday night into the morning on Saturday and overall, we should see more sunshine for the weekend. Even with sunshine, we'll be up against some of the coldest air so far this season as high pressure moves in from the north.
Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Rain/snow mix possible; cloudy, cold and windy.
