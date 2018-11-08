Speech to Text for North Knox

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wabash valley.... linton hosted north knox, with payback on the mind of the lady miners after the lady warriors ended their season one year ago... the two met in linton..... linton star sophomore vanessa shafford buries the corner three...lady miners would jump out to an eight point first quarter lead.... north knox would settle down and answer with a 12-nothing run..... graycie poe would give the lady wariors their first lead of the game with this layup.... poe who's just a freshman would take over this game..... poe from distance, north knox up 19-16 in the second quarter... this girl has stardom written all over her....poe on the pick and pop....bingo from downtown, she scored a career-high 24 points... north knox picks up a huge road win, 61-51...lady warriors make a big early season statement... just down the way on state road 54,