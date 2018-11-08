Speech to Text for ISU Art students show iff their work with technology

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state students at art art students at indiana state university had the chance to show off art they've been working on. this exhibit wasn't a normal exhibit though. storm team 10's brady harp was there and has more on how this event was unique. < some i-s-u students are thinking out of the box and using technology to create interesting pieces of art. from augmented reality - animation - and projections, isu students were allowed to show their art in an outdoor exhibit on campus. the exhibit focused on digital art. the outdoor exhibit turned what could have been an inconvienence into a stage. wyatt lawson: "currently our building is udner construction which the usual gallery where you show all this. so we decided it would be cool to experiment with outdoor projection." the digital art exhibit was open to the public. some students say seeing the art is an inspiration. antonio cornelius: "a lot of people won't even put their art out, are afraid to put their art out, the fact that they put it out is an accomplishment in itself. i definitely enjoyed that they did that." one artist used the side of a building to project a film he made accompanied by music. lawson: "i focus on trying to create a type of environment and this one more of a digital environment. i like to use sound to create something that is more atmospheric. but i still want to bring a lot of context to the work so i think adding the visual aspect kind of unites those two in a nice little way." organizers of this event say other exhibits will be shown throughout the year at indiana state university. in terre haute - brady harp - storm team