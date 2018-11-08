Clear

The Hall of Fame Cafe at Signature Health

The Hall of Fame Cafe at Signature Health

Posted: Thu Nov 08 20:16:01 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 08 20:16:02 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The Hall of Fame Cafe at Signature Health

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

review the issue. three people in the wabash valley received special recognition today. it's all because they're dedicated to making the lives of others better. news 10 stopped by "signature healthcare" in terre haute. that's where leaders hosted the "hall of fame caé". leaders inducted three people into the hall of fame. they are carolyn silver, carol moore and jane mott. they are volunteers, residents and doctors respectively. "all three of them are very interactive at the facility. they're very helpful to anyone in need. you can always find them going where the need is." signature healthcare has been honoring people at the facility
Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Rain, then possible snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Banks Game 2

Image

Banks Game 1

Image

Bloomfield

Image

North Knox

Image

Rain and snow? Kevin explains

Image

ISU Art students show iff their work with technology

Image

The Hall of Fame Cafe at Signature Health

Image

City leaders will decide if jail will go on International Paper site

Image

nv nc

Image

United Way car giveaway

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil