Speech to Text for The Hall of Fame Cafe at Signature Health

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

review the issue. three people in the wabash valley received special recognition today. it's all because they're dedicated to making the lives of others better. news 10 stopped by "signature healthcare" in terre haute. that's where leaders hosted the "hall of fame caé". leaders inducted three people into the hall of fame. they are carolyn silver, carol moore and jane mott. they are volunteers, residents and doctors respectively. "all three of them are very interactive at the facility. they're very helpful to anyone in need. you can always find them going where the need is." signature healthcare has been honoring people at the facility