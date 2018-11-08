Speech to Text for nv nc

welcome welcome back.... after friday one wabash valley high school football team will be just one game away from the 1a state championshp game... the big question, who will that be???north central or north vermillion... the falcons host the t-birds in a 1a regional championship matchup tomorrow... the sixth-ranked falcons will be looking to bring home their third regional title and first since 2015.... meanwhile, the fourth-ranked t-birds have never made it this deep in the state tourney.... north central made school history last friday with their first ever football sectional title, now they hope to be the first group to bring home a regional championship! <<we know whats on the line and we want it bad. we know we have a chance to come out of here with this championship. here with this championship. we want it bad. we put in so much work in the offseason. we deserve it.>> with three weeks left in the