Clear

nv nc

T-Birds and Falcons eyeing regional title

Posted: Thu Nov 08 19:41:01 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 08 19:41:01 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for nv nc

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome welcome back.... after friday one wabash valley high school football team will be just one game away from the 1a state championshp game... the big question, who will that be???north central or north vermillion... the falcons host the t-birds in a 1a regional championship matchup tomorrow... the sixth-ranked falcons will be looking to bring home their third regional title and first since 2015.... meanwhile, the fourth-ranked t-birds have never made it this deep in the state tourney.... north central made school history last friday with their first ever football sectional title, now they hope to be the first group to bring home a regional championship! <<we know whats on the line and we want it bad. we know we have a chance to come out of here with this championship. here with this championship. we want it bad. we put in so much work in the offseason. we deserve it.>> with three weeks left in the
Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Rain, then possible snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

nv nc

Image

United Way car giveaway

Image

Active shooter training in Crawford County

Image

Police investigate rash of car break-ins

Image

Labels found during History Center construction

Image

Local businesses plug revamped Terre Haute website

Image

Share Your Thursday Forecast - and Thanksgiving

Image

Vets with poppy seed presentation

Image

Sullivan deputy saves choking kid

Image

Mari Hulman George Services

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida