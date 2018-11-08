Speech to Text for Active shooter training in Crawford County

officals at one wabash valley hospital are taking steps to keep you safe. but it isn't just your health they're worried about. hospital officals want to be prepared for any kind of situation. news 10 bureau chief gary brian explains how they're preparing for an active shooter. < "hospitals can be a vulnerable target when it comes to an active shooter situation. that's why crawford county memorial hospital took steps thursday afternoon to keep you safe." kate pleasant has worked at crawford county memorial hospital for just over a year. "i'm from robinson originally. i grew up actually right here in the backyard of the hospital. so i grew up here with the ambulances coming in and out. i was a candy striper when i was about eleven years old so i volunteered here." working at the hospital is second nature for pleasant. but thursday's active shooter drill was a first for both her and her co-workers. "i've of course undergone all the online training. all the other training that gets sent out to all the other facilities i've worked at including this facility. but i've never actually been through the simulated training." the loud guns of normal active shooter training were replaced with soft balls. keeping patients calm while still giving employees a chance to learn. "look for opportunities for improvement. and just give everybody the real opportunity to feel the emotion and all the other things that come along with an active shooter." thursday's training was hospital wide. the hospital will work with robinson police to see what changes need to be made. "the more you can prepare the more you can hopefully have all the things in place so that we're able to repond quickly effeciently." preparedness that employees like pleasant took to heart. "it's always good to just be prepared. learn everything you can ahead of time. know where the entrances and exits are. know what you would do in that situation." "today's drill was part of a state wide drill that involved over sixty hospitals. in crawford county, gary brian news 10."