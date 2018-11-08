Clear

Active shooter training in Crawford County

Active shooter training in Crawford County

Posted: Thu Nov 08 15:28:12 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 08 15:28:13 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Active shooter training in Crawford County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

officals at one wabash valley hospital are taking steps to keep you safe. but it isn't just your health they're worried about. hospital officals want to be prepared for any kind of situation. news 10 bureau chief gary brian explains how they're preparing for an active shooter. < "hospitals can be a vulnerable target when it comes to an active shooter situation. that's why crawford county memorial hospital took steps thursday afternoon to keep you safe." kate pleasant has worked at crawford county memorial hospital for just over a year. "i'm from robinson originally. i grew up actually right here in the backyard of the hospital. so i grew up here with the ambulances coming in and out. i was a candy striper when i was about eleven years old so i volunteered here." working at the hospital is second nature for pleasant. but thursday's active shooter drill was a first for both her and her co-workers. "i've of course undergone all the online training. all the other training that gets sent out to all the other facilities i've worked at including this facility. but i've never actually been through the simulated training." the loud guns of normal active shooter training were replaced with soft balls. keeping patients calm while still giving employees a chance to learn. "look for opportunities for improvement. and just give everybody the real opportunity to feel the emotion and all the other things that come along with an active shooter." thursday's training was hospital wide. the hospital will work with robinson police to see what changes need to be made. "the more you can prepare the more you can hopefully have all the things in place so that we're able to repond quickly effeciently." preparedness that employees like pleasant took to heart. "it's always good to just be prepared. learn everything you can ahead of time. know where the entrances and exits are. know what you would do in that situation." "today's drill was part of a state wide drill that involved over sixty hospitals. in crawford county, gary brian news 10."
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Rain, then possible snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

United Way car giveaway

Image

Active shooter training in Crawford County

Image

Police investigate rash of car break-ins

Image

Labels found during History Center construction

Image

Local businesses plug revamped Terre Haute website

Image

Share Your Thursday Forecast - and Thanksgiving

Image

Vets with poppy seed presentation

Image

Sullivan deputy saves choking kid

Image

Mari Hulman George Services

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high