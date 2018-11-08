Speech to Text for Police investigate rash of car break-ins

can "in a blink of an eye you can lose everything that you have." imagine waking up to a knock at your door. only to find out your vehicle has been stolen and destroyed. good evening and thanks for joining us. police have a warning for you tonight! a warning about more break-ins as we get closer to the holiday shopping season. news 10s garrett brown joins us live from the newsroom. he has more from one woman who fell victim to this crime. police say more and more break-ins are happening to vehicles at local apartment complexes. one woman i talked with today says she can't believe it happened to her. < abigail smith was asleep when she got a knock at her door. on the otherside of the door was an officer... to tell her some bad news. "i thought it was a dream honestly. they said that our truck had been stolen and had been driven from garden quarter up to carlisle road and they caught it on fire." her children's car seats, clothes, money and tools are just a few of the items stolen or destroyed. the incident left her with no transportation to get around. but her story isn't the only one when it comes to vehicle break-ins around apartments. "i can tell you we get quite a few. especially during the holiday season those tend to pick up. why? because people are out and about more. people have more items in their vehicles like gifts, ect." it's news that many vehicle owners don't want to hear. one simple step could make all the difference to ensure your vehicle isn't the next target. "make sure you lock your doors, make sure you take valuables inside with you. make sure you don't leave things in plain sight. and when your cars warming up make sure it stays locked." smith just wants answers.. and she hopes no one else becomes a victim of the same crime that her family has. "getting back to work is hard, having to take a cab everyday. definitely if i have to have to go up to my daughters school for an emergency or something. it's a horrible thing to do to somebody with young kids." > law enforcement urges you to report any vehicle break in's no matter the size. thats because one break in could be linked to another. and if you have any tips regarding the crime we just told you about please reach out to crime stoppers. that number is 812-238-stop. reporting live from the news room. im news 10s garrett brown. back