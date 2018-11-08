Clear

Labels found during History Center construction

Labels found during History Center construction

place "to live and visit". a precious find.. for a local museum! "an electrician" working "on the new vigo county historical museum" found a precious piece of history. he found "these original labels" from the ehrmann manufacturing company. the ehrmann's owned the building on wabash avenue from 18-95 to the late 19-30's. they manufactured "work clothes" and "overalls". these were "the labels" they used on each piece of clothing. a valuable piece of history found "by accident"! ////// "..."it was really exciting to find that. it was like hidden treasure!" //////// the labels will be put in an exhibit at the new museum.. that helps to tell the story "of the
