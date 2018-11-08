Clear

Local businesses plug revamped Terre Haute website

Local businesses plug revamped Terre Haute website

"local businesses".. are hoping you'll take notice "some new écor"! "very soon".. you'll be seeing "these decals" in storefront windows. it's a way to help promote "terre haute-dot-com". "the website" provides community information on area events, restaurants, parks, and other fun things to do and experience "in vigo county". "the push" was started "by the haute initiative". "the non-profit group" is dedicated to promoting "the city and county" as an attractive
