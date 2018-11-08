Clear

Vets with poppy seed presentation

Vets with poppy seed presentation

Posted: Thu Nov 08 14:40:26 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 08 14:40:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vets with poppy seed presentation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"our veterans".. have sacrificed so much "to serve our country" and "fight for our freedom". "this weekend".. we say "thank you". news 10's.. "abby kirk".. explains.. how "1"-group is showing gratitude. ////////// < abby the american legion post 104 regualrly makes visits to local veterans in nursings home around the area... today they did just that... the group honored their veterans at the cannon inn in terre haute, "earlier today." they presented each veteran with shirts and poppies. it's their way of saying "thank you" for the time and service. a little bit of time, can be the biggest gift. "i think they all enjoyed it. at least they acted like it while we were here. but, we do this every year and we will do like three or four more til veteran's day is over." they encourage others to lend a helping hand and honor your local heroes. veteran's day is on sunday. back to you. ////////// >
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Rain, then possible snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Active shooter training in Crawford County

Image

Police investigate rash of car break-ins

Image

Labels found during History Center construction

Image

Local businesses plug revamped Terre Haute website

Image

Share Your Thursday Forecast - and Thanksgiving

Image

Vets with poppy seed presentation

Image

Sullivan deputy saves choking kid

Image

Mari Hulman George Services

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

30th Annual Share Your Thanksgiving is underway

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high