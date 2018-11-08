Speech to Text for Vets with poppy seed presentation

"our veterans".. have sacrificed so much "to serve our country" and "fight for our freedom". "this weekend".. we say "thank you". news 10's.. "abby kirk".. explains.. how "1"-group is showing gratitude. ////////// < abby the american legion post 104 regualrly makes visits to local veterans in nursings home around the area... today they did just that... the group honored their veterans at the cannon inn in terre haute, "earlier today." they presented each veteran with shirts and poppies. it's their way of saying "thank you" for the time and service. a little bit of time, can be the biggest gift. "i think they all enjoyed it. at least they acted like it while we were here. but, we do this every year and we will do like three or four more til veteran's day is over." they encourage others to lend a helping hand and honor your local heroes. veteran's day is on sunday. back to you. ////////// >