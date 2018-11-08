Speech to Text for Sullivan deputy saves choking kid

a wabash valley deputy.. is being hailed "a hero" today. and it's "not" because of the uniform he wears. sullivan county deputy "carl mel-chert" was actually working "off duty" as a school resource officer. that's when he noticed "a 5th grader choking". instincts kicked-in.. and "mel-chert" performed "the heimlich maneuver". turns out.. "the student" had a piece of carrot lodged in his throat. a job well done there "deputy