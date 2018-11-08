Clear

Mari Hulman George Services

Mari Hulman George Services

Posted: Thu Nov 08 14:28:46 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 08 14:28:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

good good afternoon. i'm susan dinkel. it's thursday, november 8th. "today".. friends, family, and many in the racing community.. "said goodbye to an icon". this is new for you at "5"! "funeral services" "for mari hulman george".. happened "today" "at saint benedict catholic church". news 10's "rondrell moore".. was there.. as folks said "their final goodbyes". he's "live" in our newsroom. "rondrell"... ///////// a passionate woman. that's how nascar legend tony stewart described mari hulman george. today at her funeral, we found others who shared his thoughts about the former chair of the world's most famous race track. //////////// < by the hundreds.. they showed up in terre haute.. to say goodbye... a motorcade slowly moved to the final resting place of mari hulman george. they are family and friends... 03:57:30,03 "we were together, everyday, back and forth from my house to her house. and always just had a great time." some riding in her honor , drove in her family's biggest legacy. bobby rahal won the indy 500 in 1986.. he knew her 500 in 1986.. he knew her impact personally. 03:44:25,10 "my career my life was really made in indianapolis, and had it not been for the foresite of her father, and all the actions and activities and support that hulman family gave to the 500, to the speedway, i wouldn't be here." no matter what role she played in their lives... they all wanted to be here.. in terre haute. it's where hulman george got her start... those who knew her well say she'd be proud to see her city send her off with love. 03:57:45,27 "mary was a very unassuming person, but actually was a big influence in the community and i think people showed that today by showing up for the funeral mass." her race... now complete.. and those she cheered on for decades returning the favor... as they start their engines.. to take her home."> //////// coming up tonight at 6.. we'll have more from racing legend bobby rahal.. and we'll tell you the other legends who were in terre haute to say goodbye... back to you.. ///////////
