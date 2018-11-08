Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

clouds will stay in the sky for the afternoon. highs will stop top out in the mid-40s, but it will feel much cooler. rain moves in tonight. lows sink to right near freezing. some rain could change over to snow through the overnight; accumulations don't look likely. then, rain slows down by tomorrow morning - but we stay cloudy and a high at 42