Speech to Text for 30th Annual Share Your Thanksgiving is underway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening happening now.. mourners are saying goodbye to a woman who gave so much to terre haute and indiana. funeral services for mari hulman george are taking place right now... she's the former chairman of the indianapolis motor speedway... her legacy extends worldwide in the racing community. news 10's rondrell moore is live at st. benedicts church. that's where the funeral is taking place. all morning long people have been showing up here to pay their final respects to mari hulman george. jon mentioned her legacy extending worldwide... well let me give you some names to bring that point home. legendary racers michael andretti, arie luyendyk.. owner chip ganassi, aj foyt... have all come to terre haute to say goodbye to hulman george. i want to read a tweet from nascar legend... tony steward... racing is filled with passionate people, but you'd be hard pressed to find anyone more passionate than mari hulman george. she did so much for motorsports and her community. my heart goes out to the entire hulman-george family. now.. back to the services. this will be a full mass. once that ends the processional will happen. the party will make its way from here on 9th and ohio to calvary cemetery on wabash. 9th street from walnut to ohio st is closed during these services. i'll have a recap for you tonight on news 10 first at 5.. and news 10 at 6... reporting live in terre haute.. rondrell moore news 10.