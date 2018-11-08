Speech to Text for Collecting donations for Share for Your Thanksgiving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was caused "by poor performance". you can help feed hungry families as we approach the holidays! the annual "share your thanksgiving" food drive kicks off in just a few minutes. the food drive is sponsored by andrews heating and air conditioning. and it's happening right outside our news 10 studios. that's where we find news 10's abby kirk. she's there to walk us through how you can help those in need. abby, good morning! good morning! yes! we are kicking off early! share your thanksgiving officially starts at "7" this morning. all day "today" you can stop by our studio on 8-th and ohio streets in terre haute. we'll be collecting monetary and non-perishable food donations until 6:30 tonight. so, bring "your can foods" that are sitting in the cabinet! the money will go to catholic charities. this will be the 30-th year for the share your thanksgiving food drive. there are just "a few" of "42-million" americans struggling to put food on the table. they say "thanks" to this food drive and "catholic charities" -- they can give their kids the thanksgiving they deserve. if you can't make it, there are some collection