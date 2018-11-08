Speech to Text for Live 2 Lead, First Christian Church Sat. Nov. 17th

live2lead saturday, november 17, we have the opportunity to partner with the carman group out of fort collins, co in bringing the live2lead simulcast event to the wabash valley area in western indiana! this is the first time we are offering this experience. they will be addressing the art of the shift in leadership. as leaders, we want to respond to opportunities, not react to moments. carly fiorina will teach you the important shift of believing in others and knowing you are a leader. daniel pink will teach you the science of timing that is vital to making a shift. debra searle will teach you the art of courageously choosing to make the shift. tyler perry will teach you the art of continued dreaming and hard work in making the shift. john c. maxwell will teach you two important shifts every leader needs to make. 8:30a - 12:45p first christian church, brazil tickets are $35 www.go-gametime.com - 812-201-0525