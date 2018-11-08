Clear

Live 2 Lead, First Christian Church Sat. Nov. 17th

We have the opportunity to partner with the Carman Group out of Fort Collins, CO in bringing the Live 2 Lead simulcast event.

card. <jon talks with brook <jon talks with brook reinoehl. live2lead saturday, november 17, we have the opportunity to partner with the carman group out of fort collins, co in bringing the live2lead simulcast event to the wabash valley area in western indiana! this is the first time we are offering this experience. they will be addressing the art of the shift in leadership. as leaders, we want to respond to opportunities, not react to moments. carly fiorina will teach you the important shift of believing in others and knowing you are a leader. daniel pink will teach you the science of timing that is vital to making a shift. debra searle will teach you the art of courageously choosing to make the shift. tyler perry will teach you the art of continued dreaming and hard work in making the shift. john c. maxwell will teach you two important shifts every leader needs to make. 8:30a - 12:45p first christian church, brazil tickets are $35 www.go-gametime.com - 812-201-0525>
Live 2 Lead, First Christian Church Sat. Nov. 17th

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Morning sun, but then clouds moving in in the afternoon. High: 46°

A nice Thursday...with a cool-down on Friday

Students hold Toys for Tots drive

Grant money awarded to local art program

8th grader raises money for local humane society

Northern Terre Haute community says no to a new Dollar General

ISU Basketball

ISU Football

