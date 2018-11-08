Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're following breaking news out of southern california this morning. that's where authorities say 13 people including a sheriff's deputy were shot. the gunman is also dead. police say at least 30 shots were fired at the borderline bar and grill in thousand oaks. that's about 40 miles west of los angeles. continuing coverage at the top of the hour on cbs this morning. /// new overnight - police released the names of four people involved in a chase. indiana state police told news 10 it started with a traffic stop at around five yesterday. police say a trooper ran the plates and found the car was stolen. police say the driver of the car took off when the officer got out of his car. according to authorities people were also throwing items out of the vehicle. at some point the driver of the vehicle hit a police car. the chase ended near brown avenue and hulman street in terre haute. we now know more about the suspects arrested. the driver - 19 yea old megan coleman of terre haute - faces several charges. they include auto theft, child endangerment, resisting law enforcement, and possession of methamphetamine. also arrested was 25 year old katie cheesman of terre haute. she's charged with possession of meth. and 21 year old jonathon hemmons of terre haute was arrested on a warrant out of vigo county for auto theft. finally - 18 year old harleigh nicholson of brazil was ticketed for possession of marijuana. //// we now have a timeline for construction of the new vigo county jail. april 20-19 is for design completion.. july 20-19 would be for construction to start.. and april, 20-21 for the new facility to be operational. commissioners have plans to put the new jail on the former international paper property. // several people showed up last night's area planning committee meeting. they were there to voice opposition to a new dollar general store on terre haute's north side. but when the time came to discuss it -- the committee tabled the issue to talk about at a later time. people who live in the area fear it will lead to more car accidents, crime and trash. executive director for the planning committee - jared bayler - says the project will likely keep moving forward. he says the building has been approved - and they have the proper permits.to continue with the process //// happening today -- visitation and funeral services for mari hulman george. "hulman george" served many causes and organizations throughout her life. "visitation" will be held again this morning from 10 until noon at saint benedict catholic church. "mass of christian burial" will begin at 12-05. following the service -- the procession will take hulman george from downtown terre haute to calvary cemetery. "burial services" will be private. it's important to note -- 9th street -- right in front of saint benedict church -- will be closed from 10 a-m until 2-p-m. //// jeff sessions is out as attorney general. session handed in his resignation at the request of president trump yesterday. it came just one day after republicans lost full control of congress in the midterm elections. the president announced sessions' chief of staff matt whitaker will serve as acting attorney general. democrats are now concerned sessions' replacement could mean the end of the russia investigation. //// hannig construction has been chosen to do renovations on the hulman center in terre haute. work should begin soon -- and will take about two years. changes include replacing mechanical and electrical systems. there will also be safety and accessibility upgrades. /// big news from the campus of saint mary of the woods college. the school just purchased 160 acres from the sisters of providence. that happened with the help of a grant from the usda. the properties being acquired by the university are locations on or around the campus. all of which are owned by the sisters of providence. no projects are set for the new land. but college president dottie king says she would like to push towards more athletic facilities in the future. /// meanwhile -- rose hulman institute of technology's president is stepping down one week from today. members of the school's board of trustees accepted president jim conwell's resignation. they say it was a mutual decision -- adding they had "concerns". they wouldn't say what those concerns were. meanwhile -- conwell says he's dealing with a family health issue. /// you can help feed hungry families as we approach the holidays! the annual "share your thanksgiving" food drive kicks off in just a few minutes. the food drive is sponsored by andrews heating and air conditioning. and it's happening right outside our news 10 studios. that's where we find news 10's abby kirk. she's there to walk us through how you can help those in need. abby, good morning! good morning! yes! we are kicking off early! share your thanksgiving officially starts at "7" this morning. all day "today" you can stop by our studio on 8-th and ohio streets in terre haute. we'll be collecting monetary and non-perishable food donations until 6:30 tonight. so, bring "your can foods" that are sitting in the cabinet! the money will go to catholic charities. this will be the 30-th year for the share your thanksgiving food drive. there are just "a few" of "42-million" americans struggling to put food on the table. they say "thanks" to this food drive and "catholic charities" -- they can give their kids the thanksgiving they deserve. if you can't make it, there are some collection bins set up around the area. we have a list on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com... reporting live in downtown terre haute, i'm abby kirk, news 10.