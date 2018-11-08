Speech to Text for Morning sun, but then clouds moving in in the afternoon. High: 46°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Morning sun, but then clouds moving in in the afternoon. High: 46° Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of overnight showers, possibly mixing with some snow. Low: 33° Friday: Rain, mixing with snow in the morning. Turning partly cloudy by the afternoon. High: 42° Detailed Forecast: With high pressure moving out the area, expect a little bit of sunshine for the first part of your Thursday. By Thursday afternoon the area looks to become cloudy ahead of a weather system moving this way. Rain showers look possible later tonight and through the overnight. As cooler air infiltrates the system snowflakes could mix with the rain. The best chances for this to happen will be north of I-70. Areas in the southernmost part of the viewing area (Lawrenceville, Vincennes, Washington, etc.) look to see a rain event only. Some of this mix appears to stay into the Friday morning commute. Snow accumulations do not look likely, however, some of you may find a trace on windsheilds and items that freeze quicker. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031