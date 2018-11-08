Clear

Morning sun, but then clouds moving in in the afternoon. High: 46°

With high pressure moving out the area, expect a little bit of sunshine for the first part of your Thursday.

Posted: Thu Nov 08 03:43:29 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 08 03:45:13 PST 2018

Thursday: Morning sun, but then clouds moving in in the afternoon. High: 46° Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of overnight showers, possibly mixing with some snow. Low: 33° Friday: Rain, mixing with snow in the morning. Turning partly cloudy by the afternoon. High: 42° Detailed Forecast: With high pressure moving out the area, expect a little bit of sunshine for the first part of your Thursday. By Thursday afternoon the area looks to become cloudy ahead of a weather system moving this way. Rain showers look possible later tonight and through the overnight. As cooler air infiltrates the system snowflakes could mix with the rain. The best chances for this to happen will be north of I-70. Areas in the southernmost part of the viewing area (Lawrenceville, Vincennes, Washington, etc.) look to see a rain event only. Some of this mix appears to stay into the Friday morning commute. Snow accumulations do not look likely, however, some of you may find a trace on windsheilds and items that freeze quicker. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
