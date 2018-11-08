Clear

ISU Women

Sycamores won at Marshall

Posted: Wed Nov 07 20:18:53 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 20:18:53 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for ISU Women

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back.... welcome welcome back.... a new era got underway tonight for the indiana state women's basketball program... the sycamores played their first game under new head coach vicki hall... isu opened their season on the road at marshall.... the sycamores would go on a 12-0 run to start the third quarter... capped off by this three from regan wentland. she had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.... ashli o'neil with the strong take to the tin for the and one.... isu up 41-33 in the third quarter... great defense by isu....wentland the steal.....she brings it up, finds o'neil....the isu point guard finds a better option in ta-mar-uh lee who swishes home a three ball..... isu would stay hot from the outside....alexis delgado from the corner, bucket! isu gets the big road win 62-53....the sycamores give vicki hall her first win coaching win at
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Clear, cold overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

ISU Women

Image

A nice Thursday...with a cool-down on Friday

Image

Students hold Toys for Tots drive

Image

Grant money awarded to local art program

Image

8th grader raises money for local humane society

Image

Northern Terre Haute community says no to a new Dollar General

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

ISU Football

Image

St. Pat's Soup Kitchen and Share Your Thanksgiving

Image

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods set to grow

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high