Speech to Text for ISU Women

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back.... welcome welcome back.... a new era got underway tonight for the indiana state women's basketball program... the sycamores played their first game under new head coach vicki hall... isu opened their season on the road at marshall.... the sycamores would go on a 12-0 run to start the third quarter... capped off by this three from regan wentland. she had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.... ashli o'neil with the strong take to the tin for the and one.... isu up 41-33 in the third quarter... great defense by isu....wentland the steal.....she brings it up, finds o'neil....the isu point guard finds a better option in ta-mar-uh lee who swishes home a three ball..... isu would stay hot from the outside....alexis delgado from the corner, bucket! isu gets the big road win 62-53....the sycamores give vicki hall her first win coaching win at